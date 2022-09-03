Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom praises “statement” move during transfer window

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom feels his side made a statement by holding onto Sander Berge after late bids for the midfielder were turned away on deadline day.

With his side coming up against Hull City on Sunday, Heckingbottom moved to say that whilst his side did not make as many signings as his upcoming opponents, they made a huge statement by keeping hold of key man Sander Berge.

With the Tigers completely overhauling their squad with 16 signings and multiple transfers fees, the Blades went quietly about their business.

The only permanent fee they paid was for Anal Ahmedhodzic who is looking well worth the £4m investment.

But with ‘big’ Premier League clubs circling round his key man, Heckingbottom feels his side made just as much of a statement by keeping hold of him.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Heckingbottom said: “I think it’s a good statement. I know for a fact we weren’t the only ones in this league wanting to be at the top end who turned down bids for good players to show ambition.

“There were no further offers (on Thursday), there were lots of conversations, not just Brugge, some real good Premier League clubs but no one could get to the number.”

Sheffield United have had a good start to the season and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Championship by beating Hull on Sunday who have hopes of a promotion of their own.

The Verdict

To Sheffield United’s credit, they did an excellent job of resisting bids for Berge. They have also recruited incredibly well for their squad.

Of course, they are just loan signings with the likes of Tommy Doyle, James McAtee, Reda Khadra and Ciaran Clarke but they’ve plugged big gaps.

Not only that, but strength in depth seemingly will not be an issue much as it was last season for Heckingbottom.

They’ll take some beating this season, and that’s mostly down to their ability to add to an already talented squad but also not lose any key players over the summer.