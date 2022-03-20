Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom praises midfielder for role in Barnsley win

Paul Heckingbottom has been praising playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White after Sheffield United’s 2-0 win over Barnsley.

The Wolves-loanee got on the scoresheet despite not being at his best in this game, but that didn’t stop manager Paul Heckingbottom praising his creative midfielder.

Gibbs-White scored his 9th league goal of the season in the win over rivals Barnsley, pushing them closer to the playoffs. Despite a ‘safer’ performance, Heckingbottom admitted to loving working with the young attacker.

He told club media: “He was safer today. We’ve spoken a lot with him and one thing Morgan is, is he’s serious about his football. He wants to win, he wants to learn and I enjoy working with him for that reason. He was much more secure in his work today.”

“But you can’t have it both ways. Fans will enjoy the flicks and tricks but the bits they probably didn’t notice today was how secure he was and doing things simple.”

Despite a more reserved performance, Gibbs-White was still influential in the win for the Blades as they had to overcome a stubborn Barnsley side who proved to be difficult to break down.

The win over their Yorkshire rivals means Sheffield United move back into the playoffs on 61 points.

The Verdict

Gibbs-White has arguably been Sheffield United’s most consistent and influential attacker this season. He’s proved the difference on so many occasions and his ability to unlock teams has benefitted the Blades to the extent that, if he wasn’t in the side, they’d be much further down the table.

Derby games are always cagey and can shackle the most talented performers. However, despite a more reserved game as Heckingbottom pointed out, Gibbs-White still had an impact.

He took his goal incredibly well and deserves plaudits for his role this season.