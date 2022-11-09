Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom issues fitness update on key players

Paul Heckingbottom has explained the thinking behind the substitutions he made in the 1-0 defeat to Rotherham on Tuesday night.

The result saw the Sheffield United pass up the opportunity to go back to the top of the Championship and fail to build on the momentum of their result against Burnley.

It was Rotherham’s first win at Bramall Lane since 1980 with Ben Wiles hitting what proved to be the winner after 38 minutes.

The defeat was made worse as Heckingbottom was forced to make an early substitution in the first 20 minutes with John Fleck coming off with a calf complaint and Oli McBurnie leaving the stadium in a protective boot.

James McAtee was brought on to replace Fleck, but was subbed off himself later in the game.

Speaking to The Star after the game, Heckingbottom explained the reasoning behind his decision: “People are carrying things, even Macca [McAtee] came on carrying his injury [from Bristol City]. We didn’t want to bring him on so early, but Bash is the same with his hip flexor.”

Heckingbottom refuse to use fitness as an excuse though, as he recognised his side weren’t at their best.

“From the first moment, we didn’t play with same pace and energy as we like to and that we normally do. Injuries are not an excuse, we just fell below our levels as a group and as a team and we weren’t at our best.”

Heckingbottom will be hoping the knocks picked up by McBurnie and Fleck are not serious, with The Star reporting that both players will have their injuries assessed ahead of the game against Cardiff on Saturday.

The Blades remain in third place behind Blackburn as they’ll be looking to take advantage of the Lancashire derby this weekend.

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Jamie Ward? Cardiff Derby Nottingham Forest Leicester City

The Verdict

It’s obvious that Sheffield United are in desperate need of the World Cup break. They’re large squad has been decimated with injury and when you play with the intensity the Blades do, you need options to rotate.

Heckingbottom has unfortunately not had that luxury and it’s impacting the side’s ability to generate momentum.

Thankfully, the game against Cardiff is the final one before the month long break with the Blades looking to get players out of the treatment room and back onto the pitch.