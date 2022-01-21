Sheffield United man would be the ideal Jed Wallace replacement for Millwall: Opinion

Millwall are currently on edge over the future of Jed Wallace at present, with the attacker having been strongly linked with a move away from the Den this month.

It all stems from the fact that the former Portsmouth man is out of contract at the end of the current season, which means other clubs are eager to try and snare him away from their league rivals on the cheap – with Nottingham Forest’s interest in the player being a prime example of this.

Wallace’s indispensability and all round importance to this Millwall side is there for all to see with his record of 41 goals and 43 assists in over 240 games underlining the legendary status that he has taken on amongst the fanbase in South London.

However at the age of 27 it does appear that he is eager to try something new and with lucrative contracts aplenty sure to be pushed his way, it feels like there has never been a more appropriate time to leave for pastures new.

As a result of this the Lions will no doubt be drawing up some kind of contingency plan that can be put in place if the worst happens and Wallace leaves.

Therefore it is no surprise to read a post on Twitter today by football journalist Alan Nixon which suggests that Millwall are eyeing a move for Sheffield United’s Oliver Burke.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Millwall players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Harry Kane? Yes No

Once tipped for great things after breaking through the ranks as a bright youngster at Nottingham Forest, the former RB Leipzig man has seen his career grind to a halt in recent years and is seemingly free to leave Bramall Lane this month for the right price.

On the face of things he is a player that is not too dissimilar to Wallace, as he is capable of playing not just as an out and out winger/attacking midfielder but also as a striker when required.

Add to the fact that he has shown his finishing prowess in the past and it is fair to say that Gary Rowett could well be the man to rejuvenate this man’s career, as he has done with several other players that have joined Millwall in the past.

Still only 24, Burke still has years ahead to improve his all round game and is simply dying for an opportunity to prove himself once more in an environment where he feels accepted.

Millwall can offer him just that and if Wallace leaves before the window is out, they should look no further than the 13 time Scotland international as a potential replacement.