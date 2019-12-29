Sheffield United man set to be subject of Championship January transfer battle

Championship trio Stoke, Charlton and Huddersfield are all interested in signing Sheffield United forward Leon Clarke in the January transfer window, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Clarke has featured just once for the Blades in the Premier League since their promotion at the end of last season, having spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Wigan Athletic, scoring three goals in 15 appearances to help Paul Cook’s side secure Championship survival.

As a result of that lack of game time at Bramall Lane recently, the latest reports have now revealed that Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is willing to let the 34-year-old leave when the market reopens next week.

That is something that appears to have caught the attention of Stoke, Charlton and Huddersfield, with all three sides said to be looking to add to their attacking options in January, as the trio aim to pull away from the Championship relegation zone in the second half of the campaign.

There are currently six months remaining on Clarke’s contract with Sheffield United, meaning he would be able to leave Bramall Lane for free at the end of the season, if no deal is agreed for the attacker one way or another before that point.

The Verdict

I think this is a move that would suit all parties concerned.

With his career seemingly coming to its latter stages, you imagine Clarke will want to play as much football as possible in the next few seasons, something which seems unlikely to happen at Sheffield United.

For the Blades themselves, this move would also allow them to make some money from the forward before he leave for free in the summer, while any of those supposedly interested clubs could benefit from Clarke’s attacking presence in the fight for survival, something he has fresh experience of from his time with Wigan last season.