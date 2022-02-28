Sheffield United man set for possible call-up

Sheffield United goalkeeper Jordan Amissah is said to be of interest to the Ghanaian national team, as per a recent report by Yorkshire Live.

The 20-year-old shot stopper is said to have been monitored by the team’s scouts and could well be handed a potential call up in the months ahead if he continues to impress.

Amissah recently took in a loan spell with non league side Spennymoor United and has been a regualr for the Blades at under-23 level since arriving at the club back in 2018.

The German-born Ghanaian previously spent time at junior level with the likes of Bochum, Schalke and Borussia Dortmund earlier in his career and has always been tipped to go on and achieve great things within the game.

Ghana are said to be searching for a new number one choice between the sticks and Amissah is someone that is said to be in their sights as they begin to look more towards the future.

The goalkeeper has travelled with the Blades’ first team this season and could well be handed his opportunity sooner rather than later if his profile continues to grow.

The Verdict

This will be exciting news for Sheffield United as once again they appear to have produced another gem from their academy.

They continue to churn out these young prospects that are going on to achieve big things and it underlines that the Steel City side are beginning to crack the lottery that is youth development.

Amissah is some way off being their number one but if he was to become Ghana’s, it would be very hard for Paul Heckingbottom to ignore.

Therefore it is important that the club learn to manage this youngster properly as he could go on to be their next big star at both club and international level in the years to come.