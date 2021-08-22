Sheffield United man set for permanent switch to EFL club

Sheffield United forward Tyler Smith is edging closer to a move to Hull City this summer, according to a recent report from the Hull Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has been with Sheffield United since he was a youngster, but has found regular game time hard to come by with the Blades’ first-team over the years.

Smith has had loan spells with the likes of Barrow and Doncaster Rovers in the past, and spent last year’s campaign on loan with Swindon Town, where he made 26 appearances in total for the Robins, although they were relegated from League One in that season.

The forward chipped in with ten goals and one assist in total for Swindon Town last term, but it appears as though he’s going to continue to struggle for minutes in the Sheffield United senior squad at this moment in time, despite the Blades’ poor start to the 2021/22 season.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and only have one point to their name from their opening four league matches of the campaign.

Smith is reportedly set to move to the KCOM Stadium with Hull City, who are currently sat 19th in the second-tier standings, in their first season back in the Championship, after winning promotion from League One last term.

Hull are set to return to action on Saturday, when they host AFC Bournemouth, in what is likely to be another tricky test for Grant McCann’s side.

The Verdict:

This is a move that will surely work for all parties involved.

Smith is unlikely to be featuring for the Sheffield United first-team anytime soon, and therefore it’s best if he moves away from Bramall Lane in search of regular game time.

A move to the KCOM Stadium with Hull City could present him with the ideal opportunity to do just that, with the Tigers looking to bolster their depth in attacking areas this summer.

If he can build on some of the strong showings we’ve already seen from him earlier in his career, then this could turn out to be a shrewd signing for Grant McCann’s side.