Sheffield United man set for landmark World Cup moment

Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye has been rewarded with a first World Cup start in Senegal’s must-win game against Ecuador this afternoon.

The African side know only three points will do as they look to progress to the round of 16, where they could set up a knockout tie against England.

However, the immediate focus is on Ecuador and Ndiaye has been rewarded for his impressive cameo off the bench last time out with a start by boss Aliou Cisse.

The Blades man, who has scored nine goals in 21 league games this season, registered an assist against Qatar previously, having spent the first game against the Netherlands as an unused substitute.

Ndiaye is set to form part of a three-man attack for the side, alongside Watford’s Ismaila Sarr and Salernitana’s Boulaye Dia, the latter of who will surely play centrally.

Whilst all connected to the Yorkshire club will be wishing Ndiaye well in what is a huge game for him personally, they will know that if Senegal continue to progress he may not be available for the game against Huddersfield on December 10.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium that all Blades supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 27,450 29,250 32,050 34,560

The verdict

This is a fantastic moment for Ndiaye and it will surely be the highlight of his career at this stage.

His display from the bench against Qatar showed the quality he has – something that Sheffield United fans will have known having watched him at Bramall Lane over the past year.

So, it’s now down to him to take this big opportunity as he looks to make himself a hero in Senegal by helping them progress to the knockouts.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.