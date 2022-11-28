Sheffield United man sends positive update after injury struggles

Max Lowe has revealed his delight as he joined in training with his Sheffield United teammates again after injury.

The left wing-back role has been something of a problem position at times for Paul Heckingbottom this season, with several injuries impacting the squad at different stages.

One of those was the hamstring issue that has ruled Lowe out since the start of September. And, whilst he will take some time up to speed, Lowe is now back involved with the rest of the group on a day-to-day basis and he sent a positive on Twitter.

“Missed it. Loved being back training with the boys today.”

Heckingbottom’s men are currently second in the Championship table and attention will already be on their game against struggling Huddersfield when the season resumes on December 10.

Lowe had enjoyed a productive campaign for the Blades, scoring one goal and registering two assists in seven appearances before the hamstring problem which came in the first half of the win at Hull City which was around 12 weeks ago.

The verdict

This is great news for Sheffield United because Lowe is a talented player and he provides a real threat down the left flank with his pace and ability on the ball.

The injury he had was obviously a serious one and the Blades won’t be taking any chances but you would expect him to play a part next month.

With a busy period in the calendar coming up, this is finally some good news for Heckingbottom who will welcome back a few important players when the season resumes, which will only help the Blades’ promotion push.

