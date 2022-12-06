Sheffield United man sends message after World Cup exit

Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye has revealed his pride at representing Senegal at the World Cup.

The Blades man was called up by his country after a fantastic start to the season in the Championship, which included scoring nine goals in 21 games.

And, after starting the group games on the bench, Ndiaye forced his way into the Senegal XI and impressed before they were eliminated in the last 16 after a 3-0 defeat against England.

That means Ndiaye returns to England and the attacker took to Instagram to reflect on what was the first major tournament of his career.

“Proud & honoured to have participated in this magnificent World Cup and represented my country.

“Thanks to all the team & staff of course. Finally thank you for your incredible support. Unfortunately the adventure ends there but we’ll come back stronger.”

Whilst all connected to the Yorkshire club would have been wishing Ndiaye well at the tournament, Senegal’s exit at this stage means he is back in consideration for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, although it has been suggested he has a knock.

The verdict

Even though it ended in disappointment, this will have been a great experience for Ndiaye coming up against some top players on the biggest stage.

He can be pleased with how he performed individually as he added a lot to the Senegal team after coming in.

Now, his attention will be back on the Blades and Heckingbottom will be desperate to have the influential attacker back involved for the game against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

