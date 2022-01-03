Sheffield United man reveals outlook on current loan deal

Sheffield United have a number of promising young talents currently at the club and one of them is Harrison Neal, who is currently plying his trade at Kettering Town.

The youngster has been sent out on a short-term deal to the club and is playing fairly regularly for the side to boot, getting plenty of competitive action – and according to The Star, the player himself is happy to see that continuing to happen.

The Blades are yet to really give him a fair crack in their side as of yet but he is highly regarded and they’ll be pleased to see his progress so far at the National League North side – and with Neal himself enjoying his football, he’ll be keen to see it continue.

Neal is still out at Kettering and can continue to play for them on a monthly basis as part of the terms of his current deal – and, whilst there may be interest from elsewhere or United may fancy adding him to their squad, right now he looks like he is best suited to staying at his current loan side.

Speaking to The Star about the move, he said: “It’s a youth loan so it keeps extending month by month. I have to be respectful to Sheffield United because they are the parent club, so if they feel like I need to go back then I would.

“But I am loving it here.”

Having featured at youth level for the Blades and now impressing at a more competitive level too, then it looks like his development is coming along nicely – and he could soon land a loan move much higher up if he continues to shine.

The Verdict

Harrison Neal hasn’t had much chance to show what is capable of yet at a decent level but having now secured a move to Kettering on loan, more people are taking note of him.

Granted, he isn’t on the biggest stage as of yet and isn’t playing in the Football League but he is at least getting more competitive action and is able to show that he can play at a level that isn’t just youth team. He may not get a chance at Sheffield United yet but allowing him to strut his stuff elsewhere will mean he should return to Bramall Lane a much better player.

The midfielder does look like he has some talent in his locker and it will be interesting to see if he continues to thrive at Kettering or even if he could secure a loan move somewhere else. Right now, he is proving he can cope with the standard at National League North level – which isn’t too bad at all.

It will be even more interesting to see if he can cut it at a higher level – but right now we may not be able to see it, as he is enjoying his time at Kettering.