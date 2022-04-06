Sheffield United man provides fresh update as he recovers from injury

Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster has revealed he is making good progress as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old suffered a hugely frustrating setback when he was forced off against Peterborough back in January, with the injury ruling him out for the rest of the season.

That was a big blow for the Blades, and boss Paul Heckingbottom hasn’t had much luck on the injury front on the whole, as several other key members of the squad are missing at the moment.

But, whilst Brewster won’t be able to help in the promotion push, he explained to the club’s media that everything is going well in terms of the journey back to fitness.

“Yeah it (the operation) went really well. Obviously when I came around – eventually – the surgeon spoke to me and said he thought it went really well. I’m seeing them again soon for the check-up.

“It went really well. I’m back walking, the last time you probably saw me I was on crutches. But yeah, back walking, stepping it up in the gym.”

The verdict

This is obviously good news for the Blades as Brewster was just about finding form before the setback and they’ve obviously had injuries since which has left them short on options up top.

However, these things happen and it’s encouraging to see that the former Liverpool man is making good progress and is on course to return in the coming months.

For now though, Brewster will be like all Sheffield United fans nervously watching on in this battle for promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.