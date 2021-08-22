Sheffield United man on Hull City’s transfer radar

Hull City could still make a move for Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater this summer, as per a recent post on Twitter by football journalist Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old previously spent the entirety of last season out on loan with the Tigers and now it appears that Grant McCann and co would be keen on a reunion with their former player.

Sheffield United took the decision to exercise the option to extend the youngster’s contract by a further year at Bramall Lane as Slavisa Jokanovic wished to run the rule over the player, however the link with Hull has refused to go away.

With the Blades being well stocked in midfielder, there is now a very real chance that Slater could make a return to MKM Stadium this summer, with the Tigers having kept him on their list of targets.

Slater made 34 appearances for Hull across all competitions last season and would certainly be welcomed back with open arms by fans and players alike.

The Verdict

This move seems like a no brainer for Hull as Slater is a player that McCann and his staff know exceptionally well from their time together last season.

The youngster is severely out of favour at Bramall Lane and could well be tempted by yet another loan move or perhaps a permanent departure from the Steel City.

His skill set fits in perfectly to the way that Hull are trying to play football this season and most importantly he knows the current squad like the back of his hand from his last stint with them.

Given that Sheffield United are seemingly keen to trim their current squad before the close of the transfer window, it would be fair to assume that Slater is one of the more likely departures, as he is in desperate need of some guaranteed first team football.