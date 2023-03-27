With the Championship season drawing to a conclusion in the coming weeks, naturally, eyes are already turning to the summer and the transfer market.

That will be the case at all clubs, including Sunderland, who themselves have already been linked with bringing certain players in, and moving certain players on.

This all comes, of course, with there still being plenty left to play for on the pitch at the Stadium of Light.

Although they face an uphill battle to do so, a top six finish is still possible for the Black Cats were they to go on an incredible run towards the end of the season.

Indeed, at present, they sit 11th in the Championship, seven points adrift of Millwall, who occupy the last play-off spot.

Realistically, it's perhaps looking like being Championship football again next season, and that is fine given the main aim at the start of the season was to re-establish the club back at this level and avoid a return to League One.

One player Sunderland may have to play the season without, though, is goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, whom rumours have linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

Leicester City have been named as admirers of the young shot-stopper, for example, and reports over the weekend suggested that they were ready to swap their back up goalkeeper, Daniel Iversen, as part of a deal for Patterson.

Now, whilst that is an option, it remains unclear what fee they would be willing to pay alongside giving up Iversen.

Therefore, it could be more prudent for the club to be looking at, and make a move for, Sheffield United number one Wes Foderingham.

Foderingham is an experienced professional and has not done much wrong in net for the Blades this season as they have challenged for automatic promotion.

Recent reports, though, have suggested that with Foderingham out of contract in the summer, if United go up, they want to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

This would obviously leave Foderingham departing Bramall Lane, and available on a free transfer.

Now, whilst he may not fit the profile of a typical Sunderland signing of late, he would represent an excellent bit of business on a free transfer, and fill any potential void left if Anthony Patterson is moved on to Leicester.

Sometimes, with a squad as young as Sunderland's is in some areas, a blend of experience with that can be of great help and I believe Foderingham's winning mentality, having won or challenged for promotion multiple times, would be a really good pick up for Sunderland this summer.

As such, if Anthony Patterson does indeed depart, Foderingham should certainly be on the Black Cats' radar.