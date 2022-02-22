Sheffield United man makes transfer admission involving Wolves

Sheffield United’s Morgan Gibbs-White has told the Shropshire Star that he feels his loan spell at Bramall Lane away from Wolves has helped him to progress massively.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has been in impressive form for the Blades this season and has looked effective under both Slavisa Jokanovic and Paul Heckingbottom in more recent times.

Gibbs-White has thrived from playing in both central and wide positions for the Steel City club and is understandably determined to help his loan side to get to the play-offs in the Sky Bet Championship.

Now the player himself has admitted that the temporary move to Yorkshire has done wonders for his progress as a professional as he looked to finish the loan spell on a high:

“It’s benefited me massively. Getting a full season playing at my age is what I need, it’s helping me as a player. There’s a smile on my face every time I go on the pitch. I love the fans, the fans have been brilliant with me, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Gibbs-White has racked up an impressive eight goals and five assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this season for the Blades.

He has been playing in a more central position since Heckingbottom took over at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

It has turned out to be a very good and productive move for Gibbs-White and he has continued to excel with the Blades despite the fact that they have changed manager.

He is versatile and has the flair that’s required to turn a game in his side’s favour.

Sheffield United will have been worried about losing him in January but in the end he stayed put because he wanted to continue his progress with them instead of Wolves.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens to him next summer.