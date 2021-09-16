Sheffield United man makes promotion claim in wake of Preston North End performance

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has told SUTV that he believes that his side can still enter the promotion race after experiencing a slow start to the season.

The Norwegian’s comments came in the wake of his side’s entertaining 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane with Preston North End on Tuesday as both Berge and Morgan Gibbs-White both saw their goals equalled by strikes from the away side’s Daniel Johnson and Emil Riis Jakobsen.

That result means that the Blades currently sit in 19th place at the time of writing following the latest round of Sky Bet Championship fixtures and in turn it leaves them with work to do if they want to catch up with the top six in the division.

However Berge was keen to stress that his side are more than capable of doing just that, as he stated the following:

“No doubt.

“We didn’t start great at all, but these two games show signs of what’s to come and we just need to build on this.

“We are setting up with a different formation, we have had some injuries and new players have come in but for each game we play we get better relations and I know we will improve.

“You can see Iliman and Morgan Gibbs-White have so many qualities. They are young, they move, they move their feet quick and have a quick mindset and read the game well.

“All the new signings have lifted the group a lot and we have come back from the international break a lot stronger.”

Berge has featured heavily during the opening stages of the campaign despite having been heavily linked with a potential summer departure.

The Norway international currently has three years left to run on his contract in the Steel City.

The Verdict

Sheffield United certainly have enough talent in their squad to be fighting right up there for promotion and it may well be a case that Slavisa Jokanovic and his players just need time to gel.

The results they have recorded haven’t been up to scratch so far, but in the last two games they have shown that they can create chances at will.

It doesn’t always click straight away when a new manager comes in and for that reason there should be element of patience at the club.

Once they start to go on a winning run, the Blades will be hard to stop.