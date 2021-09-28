Sheffield United man makes Jurgen Klopp admission following recent transfer

Sheffield United defender Ben Davies has admitted to Yorkshire Live that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told him to enjoy his football this season whilst being on loan at Bramall Lane.

The 26-year-old centre back eventually joined the Blades on loan from the Premier League giants and has since established himself as an important member of Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

Davies originally signed for Liverpool in a shock January move from Preston North End earlier this year but is still yet to have made his debut for the Reds.

Speaking recently about swapping Merseyside for the Steel City, Davis was quick to reveal what Klopp said to him before he completed his move to join up with the Blades:

“He (Klopp) just said to enjoy it and wished me good luck for the season.

“I echoed the same back.

“I am in quite frequent contact with two or three guys at Liverpool who get involved in the loans and come and watch. One is coming next week to have a chat.

“The first month of being here has been about getting that resilience in my body back.”

Davis of course is no stranger to the Sky Bet Championship after turning out for Preston at this level for a number of years and will now be looking to become a regular starter at Bramall Lane.

Quiz: Have Sheffield United ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 They have finished in the top half of the Premier League table Yes No

The 26-year-old defender currently has four years remaining on his contract at Anfield.

The Verdict

Davies has clearly not given up on making a good impression to Liverpool and his main hopes for the season ahead will be that he can continue to get regular minutes under Jokanovic.

He has settled into life at the club well so far and could well go on to prove an inspired signing for the Blades.

The door isn’t completely closed for him at Liverpool, but he could well be open to a permanent move to Bramall Lane if things don’t work out at Anfield.

One thing is for sure, if Davies became available on the market at some point in the near future, he wouldn’t be short of offers from elsewhere.