Sheffield United man makes admission involving Liverpool

New Sheffield United signing Ben Davies has admitted to Mirror Online that he feels mentally released after joining the club on loan from Liverpool.

The centre back previously made a surprise move to Anfield in January of last year from Preston North End but as of yet has not made his debut for the Premier League side.

Alas the Reds decided that it would be best for the player if he moved out on loan, with the Blades eventually bringing him in for the entirety of the current campaign.

Now Davies has opened up on his thoughts and feelings over the move to Bramall Lane as he stated the following:

“I was becoming aware that I was the fifth or sixth choice to play in the centre of the defence for Liverpool.

“When I joined Sheffield United, with the promise of playing games, it felt like I had finally been mentally released.”

Davies is no stranger to the Sky Bet Championship having clocked up over a 140 games during his time at Preston and has already racked up two appearances already for the Blades.

Sheffield United are due to be back in league action next Saturday as they play host to Peterborough United at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

This move seems to be the right thing for all parties involved and Davies is clearly relishing the chance to play regular football again at a good level.

His move to Liverpool sadly hasn’t gone to plan from his perspective but he is still a player that Jurgen Klopp seemingly wants to keep in his plans.

Whether this loan spell with the Blades leads to a permanent move remains to be seen, as a lot will depend on how much Liverpool want to hold onto him.

Only time will tell if this latest transfer for Davies will work out or not.