Antalyaspor are interested in signing Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie on a free transfer in the summer as his deal at Bramall Lane runs down.

Oli McBurnie’s Sheffield United career so far

The 27-year-old was a big-money signing for the Blades back in 2019 from Swansea City, and he has experienced many highs and lows in the last five years.

Oli McBurnie's Sheffield United Record (League Only) Season League Appearances Goals 2019/20 Premier League 36 6 2020/21 Premier League 23 1 2021/22 Championship 28 0 2022/23 Championship 38 13 2023/24 Premier League 21 6

McBurnie was a key player as Chris Wilder’s side secured a top-half finish in the Premier League in his first season, but the next two years were tough as he struggled for goals as Sheffield United were relegated and then failed to bounce back at the first attempt.

However, the previous campaign was much better for McBurnie, as he scored 13 goals to help the Blades back to the top-flight.

And, whilst injuries have disrupted this season for the Scotland international, he does have six goals and three assists from 21 games, which is a respectable return for a side that were confirmed as relegated over the weekend.

Oli McBurnie transfer latest

Even though he has been an important figure for Wilder when fit, there are doubts about McBurnie’s future, as his contract is set to expire in a few months.

You can understand why the Yorkshire outfit were waiting to see what division they were in before making a decision on whether to offer the target man a new deal, and there will be financial implications as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

But, the fact they’re in this position means McBurnie is now in control of his next move, and The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Antalyaspor are considering trying to tempt the player to Turkey.

He claims that the Super Lig side could be in the market for a new number nine as top scorer this season, Adam Buksa, is only on loan from Lens, and it remains to be seen whether they can keep him around.

If they fail to do so, the club will be in the market for a new attacker, with McBurnie seen as someone who fits the bill.

Oli McBurnie will decide his next move

Ultimately, McBurnie has put himself in a position where he can decide his next move as he is going to be a free agent, and the chance to move abroad may appeal.

At 27, he is at his peak, and this will be a crucial move for him in terms of his career and also financially, so it’s not something he will rush.

Obviously, moving to Turkey would be a huge decision, but the chance to experience a new league and culture is exciting, and the ex-Bradford City man. Plus, Antalyaspor are a decent side, as they sit in mid-table, but they’re only seven points away from the European spots.

You would also expect plenty of clubs in the UK to be keen on McBurnie though, and you can’t rule out an extension at Sheffield United, as he has shown he can do well in the Championship.

So, it’s one to watch over the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.