Sheffield United man in line for fresh international recognition amid recent form

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is in line for a recall to the Scotland squad, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

To date, McBurnie has won 16 senior international caps for Scotland without scoring, but has not featured for his country since coming on as a late substitute during a World Cup qualifying win over the Faroe Islands in March 2021.

A poor run of form in front of goal for the Blades has contributed to a recent international exile for the 26-year-old, who is now starting to rediscover his scoring touch.

McBurnie has found the net five times in ten league games for Sheffield United this season, helping them to top spot in the current Championship standings.

Now it seems as though that form, could be about to earn the striker another chance on the international stage.

According to this latest update, Scotland assistant John Carver recently watched McBurnie in action for Sheffield United, as the Tartan Army consider bringing him back into their fold.

Scotland are next due to be in action on the 16th November, when they will face Turkey in an friendly, with neither side having qualified for this year’s World Cup.

The Verdict

It is understandable that McBurnie is back in contention for Scotland following his recent Sheffield United form.

This friendly with Turkey in November is an opportunity for the Tartan Army to experiment ahead of their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024, and a goalscorer is something they might need to find.

That therefore, means that McBurnie’s recent form makes him an obvious option for them to take a look at as they consider their options.

Indeed, getting another chance with Scotland feels like it would be just reward for McBurnie, for the work he has done in getting back to form this season.