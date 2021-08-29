Sheffield United man emerges as Wolves transfer target

There could be a surprise late transfer window move for Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie, who has been linked to Wolverhampton Wanderers by The Sun on Sunday (August 29 print edition).

The Scotland international has scored just seven league goals for the Blades since signing from Swansea City in the summer of 2019 in a £17 million deal, and is also yet to find the back of the net so far this season.

Wolves though are looking for striking reinforcements with just Raul Jimenez and Fabio Silva at the club, and even though RB Leipzig’s South Korea international Hwang Hee-chan looks to be arriving, McBurnie is also on the shortlist as well.

The Midlands side only want to negotiate a loan deal though for the 25-year-old whereas United would be open to cashing in on McBurnie, with Slavisa Jokanovic only starting him in two of the club’s five Championship matches so far.

Wolves have been interested in McBurnie previously this year when Nuno Santo was manager and the club seem to be keen to bring him into the fold with Bruno Lage now in charge.

The Verdict

With Hee-chan arriving from Leipzig in the coming days, a deal for McBurnie probably wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense.

He really disappointed in the Premier League last season and he could be one of those strikers that is a top-end Championship one but doesn’t quite make the grade in the top flight.

Wolves seem to want a target man alternative to Jimenez though with Kieffer Moore also linked in this transfer window, so it may make a little bit of sense if the club want both Hee-chan and McBurnie as stylistically they are different players.

It’s hard to see United letting McBurnie depart on a loan deal though no matter how disappointing he may have performed recently, but if there’s an option to buy in a potential offer then that could be tempting.