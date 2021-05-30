Sheffield United man emerges as transfer target for West Ham United

West Ham are interested in making a move for Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie with the Scotland international one of many targets they are pursuing to bolster their attack, according to Claret and Hugh.

McBurnie did enjoy the best of seasons with Sheffield United in the Premier League, with the forward managing to score just one league goal in his 23 league appearances.

However, after arriving from Swansea City in a £20 million move back in the summer of 2019, the 24-year-old did score six Premier League goals in 36 games in 2019/20.

The striker is already attracting potential transfer interest heading into the summer, with Rangers believed to be potentially interested in making a move for him according to the Daily Mail.

That same report suggested that Sheffield United would not be willing to accept anything other than a £5 million loss on the 24-year-old, meaning they would be looking for around £15 million.

According to Claret and Hugh, West Ham is one of the names that have emerged on David Moyes’ shortlist to improve his attacking options this summer.

It is believed that McBurnie would be open to offers from Premier League clubs. He could be available for as little as £10 million with him wanting to kickstart his career again after a difficult season.

The Verdict

This would be a major gamble from West Ham this summer, McBurnie has endured a difficult season in front of goal in the Premier League and it would have to take a major upturn in form for him to make a massive difference to the current options that the Hammers have. However, if they could get him for around £10 million then it might be a gamble worth taking.

McBurnie is someone that Sheffield United could look to as the man to fire them back into the Premier League next season if he stays. He fired in 22 goals last time he was in the league with Swansea City, and therefore he might be worth more to them than the transfer fee they could receive for him this summer.

It does seem like the Blades might have to cash in on McBurnie if transfer interest continues, doing so would not be the worst idea if they could get around £15 million for him as other reports have indicated they want. Supporters will be split about this, some may want him gone at that price while others will recognise there is a goalscorer there if they play to his strengths.