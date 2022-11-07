Sheffield United man discusses future amid contract uncertainty

Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens has revealed he wants to extend his stay at the club after entering the final year of his contract.

The 32-year-old joined the Blades from Portsmouth in 2017 and he has been a key player over the years, which includes helping the team to the Premier League.

However, with his deal expiring in the summer of 2023, Stevens doesn’t know where he will be playing his football next season but he made it clear to the Sheffield Star that he would be delighted to remain at Bramall Lane.

“It’s been a good six years, there’s obviously been a few ups and downs but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. it’s a club I have adored playing for, I look forward to the games and Bramall Lane obviously. I’ve just got to focus on my football now and get back playing now.

“It’s a good club to be around, it’s a passionate club. The fans cheer you when you’re winning and boo you when you’re losing, and that’s what you want. You want that pressure. That’s what you want to stand up for, and it’s something that this club will never lose.”

Stevens had suffered with a calf injury this season but has featured in the Blades’ last three games – and he started as they hammered Burnley on Saturday.

The verdict

You can understand why Sheffield United will delay making a decision on Stevens because his injury issues have been a concern and they do have other options at the club.

Nevertheless, Stevens has been fantastic since joining and his performance last time out shows he still has a lot to offer.

So, it’s one to monitor over the coming months and ultimately the left-back will need to show on the pitch that he warrants an extension.

