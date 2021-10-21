Sheffield United man delivers three-word message after midweek defeat

Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle is looking ahead to the weekend game against Barnsley after the side were beaten by Millwall in the week.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side appeared to have turned a corner after a slow start, but a run of three defeats in four, including the last-gasp loss to the Lions, means they are currently 17th in the table.

The manner of the defeat on Tuesday was hugely frustrating for all connected to the club, but Bogle doesn’t seem to be dwelling on that, as he put a simple message up on his Instagram, as he declared; ‘we go again’.

And, the Blades will view the Yorkshire derby as a very winnable game, as Barnsley are in the relegation zone having won just one game all season, whilst they go into the fixture on the back of five straight defeats.

It remains to be seen whether Bogle will be involved at Oakwell, as he was forced off shortly into the second half against Millwall at Bramall Lane, which will worry Jokanovic who is also expected to be without George Baldock.

The verdict

This is the sort of standard message you see from players after a defeat but it shows how the focus will already have been switched to Barnsley for all at Sheffield United.

The Millwall game was one of those where things don’t go your way. The red card for Morgan Gibbs-White and a last minute wonder-strike made for a horrible evening but you have to forget about it.

Now, the challenge for Bogle and his teammates is to beat Barnsley and they will back themselves to get back on track with three points against the Tykes.

