Sheffield United make transfer decision over player amidst EFL interest

Sheffield United have told goalkeeper Jake Eastwood that he can leave the club this summer, as per a recent report by Yorkshire Live.

The 24-year-old is currently on trial with Cambridge United and is hoping to earn a move to the Abbey Stadium as they prepare for their return to Sky Bet League One after achieving promotion.

Sheffield United are well stocked up in the goalkeeping department and Eastwood is unlikely to get much in the way of game time if he did indeed stay at Bramall Lane.

The shot stopper has only featured for the club on three occasions since progressing from their youth academy and is in desperate need of more first team football.

Eastwood has spent various spells out on loan away from the Steel City and now appears set to depart on a permanent basis as the U’s look to tie up a deal for the player.

The Verdict

With Aaron Ramsdale, Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham all ahead of him in the pecking order for a spot between the sticks, now is the right time for Eastwood to fly the nest and leave Bramall Lane.

He has been unlucky in the sense that the Blades have always had other good keepers at their disposal and can take solace from the fact that he got to turn out for his boyhood club.

Eastwood would certainly be a great addition for Cambridge United and he would be joining a club that looks to be going places under Mark Bonner.

This move would suit all parties involved and it would allow the 24-year-old to kick start his career properly after only playing a handful of games out on loan last season with Kilmarnock and Grimsby Town.

For the good of his career, the keeper must depart the Blades this summer.