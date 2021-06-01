Sheffield United make their move to secure 24-year-old’s service

Sheffield United have released their retained list, confirming that Kean Bryan has been offered the opportunity to extend his stay at Bramall Lane.

Bryan was a summer signing back in 2018, with Chris Wilder bringing the former Man City man to South Yorkshire as the club embarked on a promotion-winning campaign.

Three years down the line and Bryan has made 19 appearances for the Blades, including 13 outings last year in the Premier League.

He scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, with that victory a rare highlight in a dismal campaign that ended in relegation back to the Championship.

Ahead of that return, the Blades have appointed Slavisa Jokanovic as Wilder’s successor, as well as revealing their retained list.

There, they confirm that Bryan, 24, has been offered fresh terms, with the club looking to keep the centre-back at Bramall Lane and extend his three-year association with the club.

It’s also been revealed that Phil Jagielka, John Lundstram, Simon Moore and Jack Rodwell will move on this summer, whilst Ethan Ampadu, who spent the year on loan from Chelsea, will head back to his parent club.

The Verdict

Bryan has proved over the last year in particular that he’s maybe worth new terms at Bramall Lane.

It’s not been the easiest of spells for the defender in Sheffield so far, but stepping back down into the Championship offers him a chance to play more regularly at a different level.

There’s going to be work to do at Bramall Lane in terms of incomings and outgoings, but this really doesn’t feel like a poor decision for the Blades to be making.

You’d imagine that Jokanovic will have had his say, too. It’s important the new man in charge gets what he wants over a crucial summer.

Thoughts? Let us know!