Ollie Norwood is set to depart Sheffield United at the end of the season.

According to The Star, the 33-year-old’s time at Bramall Lane will be coming to an end in the coming weeks.

Norwood signed for the Blades on an initial loan deal in the summer of 2018 which was made permanent in January 2019.

He joined from Brighton, and cemented himself as an important part of the Sheffield United team during his six years with the club.

The Northern Ireland international was a key figure in their two promotion campaigns in 2019 and 2023, and has featured 87 times in the Premier League for the Yorkshire outfit (all stats from Fbref).

Ollie Norwood - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2018-19 43 3 (8) 2019-20 38 (37) 1 (1) 2020-21 32 (26) 0 2021-22 44 (42) 1 (4) 2022-23 46 (39) 2 (5) 2023-24 27 (16) 1 (0)

Ollie Norwood’s Sheffield United future

Sheffield United are set to confirm their retained list this week, but it is expected that Norwood will not be on it.

The relegated Premier League side have a lot of players with expiring contracts coming into the summer window.

Norwood is one of over a dozen first team players whose deals expire in June, and it is believed he will not be the only high-profile departure from Bramall Lane.

It is understood that Chris Wilder is keen to freshen up his squad ahead of their return to the Championship for next year.

Sheffield United have also had financial issues to manage recently, which could have played a role in the decision.

Norwood certainly played regularly enough this year to justify remaining with the team, as he made 27 appearances in the top flight, and even held the captain’s armband on occasion.

The veteran midfielder has been a regular presence in the United team throughout the last six years at the club, so this will signal a big change in player personnel at Sheffield United for their return to the Championship.

It remains to be seen who will be retained by the club going into next season, although Wilder has indicated he would like to keep Ben Osborn.

Wilder opens up on contract decision

Wilder has claimed that making decisions over player contracts is not something he enjoys doing as a manager.

However, he has warned his squad that he will leave no room for sentimentality when making the calls on who to keep and who to let move on.

“I don't enjoy it because there are some real difficult decisions and when I was a young manager I had to tell 18-year-old players that they no longer had a career in professional football,” said Wilder, via The Star.

“So I'm not heartless, but I am ruthless in my approach to it and it has to be right. There's no sentiment involved in it.

“There's no: ‘He's done this and that for us in the past.’

“These are really well-thought-out decisions that you don't always get right, we understand that.

“But a lot of discussion and thought goes into it from me and the coaches, in terms of who's going to be on the next journey and who will leave us with a shake of the hand and a thank you.”

Norwood decision a sign of things to come at Sheffield United

Norwood has been a great servant to the Blades over the last few years, and keeping him would’ve been justified.

So it is quite an interesting decision that they’ve decided to part ways, and shows the ruthlessness that Wilder spoke about.

There will surely be a number of clubs lining up to try and persuade Norwood to sign for this summer, as he could be of use to any Championship side.

But it is a sign of things to come at Bramall Lane this summer that they have moved on from one of their most consistent performers in recent years in a bid to freshen up the squad.