Sheffield United make offer for 29-year-old to extend Bramall Lane stay as 22/23 planning begins

Sheffield United have confirmed that they have offered Adam Davies a new contract in a bid to keep him at Bramall Lane.

Davies was signed by Sheffield United in the January transfer window, as Paul Heckingbottom brought the goalkeeper in from Stoke City to support Wes Foderingham.

The 29-year-old only signed a short-term deal and, despite not playing for Sheffield United yet, the Blades have confirmed that they have made a contract offer to him within their retained list.

Other players to have been offered terms by Sheffield United are Leo Gaxha, Jake Eastwood, Thomas Angell, Callum Hiddleston, Louie Marsh, Josh Smith and Luther Williams.

An extension of this retained list reveals the individuals that have been made available for a free transfer, with David McGoldrick, Luke Freeman and Lys Mousset players we already knew about. Additionally, Filip Uremovic, Harvey Cullinan and Angelo Cappello are also heading out of Bramall Lane.

Beau Anderson, Tyrese Bailey-Green and Ethan Slater, meanwhile, have been released.

There’s also been confirmation that Sheffield United have activated the option to extend the deals of Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn, Kyron Gordon and Harry Boyes.

Heckingbottom led Sheffield United to fifth in the Championship last season, but they failed to reach the play-off final, losing their semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest on penalties.

The Verdict

Starting with Davies, this feels a sensible move.

The fact the goalkeeper hadn’t featured for Sheffield United is no reflection of his ability, with it only Wes Foderingham’s fine form that’s stopped him playing more.

Everything else in this retained list either impacts the youth team or just confirms what we already knew about senior players leaving Bramall Lane and those having their deals extended.

