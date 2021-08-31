Sheffield United make move for Cardiff City player ahead of transfer deadline

Sheffield United are eyeing up a late transfer move for Cardiff City stopper Alex Smithies as the 11pm deadline looms, according to Football Insider.

Not content with Sweden international Robin Olsen, who per Fabrizio Romano is set to be Aaron Ramsdale’s replacement in-between the sticks at Bramall Lane, Slavisa Jokanovic wants to add another goalkeeper to bring competition to the AS Roma man.

Jokanovic has used both Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham since Ramsdale’s big-money departure to Arsenal and is seemingly eyeing up Yorkshire-born Smithies, who came through Huddersfield Town’s academy, as an option.

12 of these 25 Sheffield United facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Sheffield United were formed in 1867 – True or false? True False

The 31-year-old has been displaced at the Bluebirds by Dillon Phillips, who has started all five of Cardiff’s Championship matches this season and Smithies now has less than one year remaining on his contract at the club.

He could now arrive at Bramall Lane before the deadline this evening to battle with Olsen for the starting jersey, with the Swede’s arrival still not confirmed by the Blades yet.

The Verdict

It’s hard to see Smithies being first-choice at Sheffield United if Mick McCarthy doesn’t fancy him to be the number one stopper at Cardiff.

This can only mean that Jokanovic does not like either Foderingham or Verrips and does not trust them should Olsen go down with an injury, and Smithies to be fair does provide a lot of Championship experience.

A move back to Yorkshire would surely be very tempting for Smithies as well having been born in Huddersfield, so even if he is the number two at Bramall Lane it would still be an ideal location for him.

There could be several exciting deals in the pipeline at Bramall Lane this evening – this one though will potentially be the most low-key of the lot.