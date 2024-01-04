Highlights Luke Thomas is likely to be sent back to Leicester City by Sheffield United this month.

It is unclear if Thomas will be included in Enzo Maresca's plans for the rest of the season.

Thomas should consider seeking a permanent exit from Leicester if he wants more playing time.

Sheffield United are going to send loanee Luke Thomas back to Leicester City this month, according to TEAMtalk.

Thomas' future at the King Power Stadium was uncertain during the summer, with Callum Doyle coming in at left-back and consigning the former to a place on the bench.

He was even missing from some of Enzo Maresca's matchday squads - and it seemed likely that he would be leaving the club - although it was unclear where he would end up.

In the end, it was the Blades that sealed a loan deal for the player, with Paul Heckingbottom needing extra depth at left-back.

Not only has Rhys Norrington-Davies spent time out of action this term - but Max Lowe is susceptible to picking up injuries too and that could have provided Thomas with the opportunity to start on a regular basis at Bramall Lane.

Securing a decent number of minutes under Paul Heckingbottom, his game time has been limited under Chris Wilder, who has returned to the South Yorkshire side.

He started against Manchester City in their last game, but wasn't even in the matchday squad for the Luton Town game and he may not secure much game time between now and the end of the season.

Luke Thomas set to return to Leicester City

With this future lack of game time likely in mind, the Blades are preparing to send him back to the Foxes this month.

However, it's unclear whether Maresca will include the left-back in his plans for the remainder of the campaign.

Doyle is now fully fit and a number of players can operate in his position if required, including Ricardo Pereira and Wout Faes.

Judging by his lack of appearances for Leicester during the early stages of the campaign, it doesn't seem as though he would be a key part of Maresca's squad if he came back, with the Italian not afraid to see plenty of players depart during the previous window.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

What Luke Thomas needs to do now

Thomas probably needs to push for a permanent exit now.

The chance to be with a team competing for promotion is one he would relish if he was playing regularly.

Related Leicester City transfer latest: Fabio Carvalho, Chelsea battle, Luke Thomas FLW looks at the latest transfer news and stories regarding Leicester City with the January transfer window now open.

But he doesn't look set to start regularly with Doyle back in action.

At his age, he needs to be winning as much game time as possible.

And he probably won't get those minutes at the King Power Stadium, so he should be seeking an exit from the Foxes if the Blades do send him back.