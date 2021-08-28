Sheffield United make bold call on Premier League club’s offer for in-demand forward

Sheffield United are still yet to respond to Everton’s offer for Daniel Jebbison, according to a recent report from The Liverpool Echo.

Jebbison has two years remaining on his contract with the Blades, and it appears as though he’s a player attracting interest heading towards Deadline Day.

The forward has made six appearances in total for the Sheffield United senior team, and scored on his debut against Everton at Goodison Park last season.

But the Blades were relegated into the Championship after a disappointing league campaign, and the Bramall Lane faithful will be looking to see their side win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term.

Jebbison has been restricted to just two senior appearances for Sheffield United this season, and has been attracting loan interest from the likes of Sunderland and Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers.

But Everton have reportedly submitted a £5million offer for the 18-year-old, although it seems as though the Blades aren’t satisfied with their original offer, as they’re said to be ‘holding out for more’ at this stage of the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United are set to return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they take on Luton Town, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side at Kenilworth Road.

The Verdict:

It could be an interesting few days ahead.

Jebbison is highly unlikely to feature in the first-team for Sheffield United, and so a loan move could tempt him. But Everton are a club that have a sizeable stature of their own, and Jebbison could be tempted by a move to Goodison Park.

However, it seems hard to believe that he’ll be featuring for either side’s senior team at this moment in time, and you would imagine that a loan move would suit both parties involved instead of a permanent agreement at this stage of the summer transfer window.

It could be a frantic end to the transfer window this month, especially if Jebbison is to be on the move.