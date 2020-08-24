Sheffield United maintain strong interest in signing 6-goal midfielder

Sheffield United are refusing to cool their interest in signing Reading midfielder John Swift according to a report from the Sheffield Star.

The Blades will be hoping they can add much-needed depth to their team ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign, as they look to build on a hugely impressive first season back in the Premier League.

Chris Wilder’s side finished ninth in the top-flight last term, and will be hoping they can surprise some of the ‘bigger teams’ once again next season.

Swift is a player that Sheffield United are clearly keen on signing during the summer transfer window, with the former Chelsea midfielder catching the eye with a number of impressive performances for Reading in the Championship.

The 25-year-old has been with the club since 2016, when he arrived from Chelsea, and it’s fair to say that he’s certainly made a positive impact at the Madejski Stadium.

He chipped in with six goals and 11 assists in his 45 appearances across all competitions for the Berkshire-based side.

Reading finished 14th in the Championship last term under the management of Mark Bowen, but due to the club’s current financial situation, some key players could leave the club during the summer transfer window.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear that they’re maintaining their interest in signing him.

Swift has really impressed me with Reading this season, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League in the near future.

Reading clearly have a valuation that they’re sticking to in regards to Swift though, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the Blades will match that valuation.

I’d be stunned if they didn’t get their man ahead of the new Premier League season.