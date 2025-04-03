Sheffield United took control of the Championship title race over the weekend, as they ran out 3-1 winners at home to Coventry City on Friday evening before Leeds United were held to a 2-2 draw against Swansea City at Elland Road.

The Blades were sensational against the Sky Blues at Bramall Road, with Gustavo Hamer opening the scoring in stunning fashion against his former club in the 19th minute with a perfect free kick from distance, before Tyreece Campbell doubled his side's lead half-an-hour in.

Rhian Brewster made sure that all three points stayed in South Yorkshire in the second half, although Jack Rudoni was able to pull one back for Frank Lampard's team in the final moments of the clash to ease some of the damage.

However, Chris Wilder had every right to be incredibly pleased and proud of his players following the victory, with Sheffield United returning to the top of the table for the first time in 2025, with one star finally earning the plaudits after years of struggle.

Brewster is proving his worth at Sheffield United this season

Questions have been asked about Brewster's quality in front of goal in the past, and with the weight of a £23.5m transfer fee over his head, it has been difficult at times for the 25-year-old to consistently show his talent.

However, this season has been a different story, and he has finally been able to get on top of the injury issues that have blighted him since joining the Blades and he has been a vital player for Wilder at times in 2024/25.

His estimated wage of £35,000-a-week, according to Capology.com, does also throw other questions into the debate surrounding the forward, but he was signed as a Premier League player for the top flight.

With four goals and three assists in 30 matches, he has by no means put to bed all of his issues in the final third, yet he looks to be a threat on a more frequent basis and he is clearly enjoying his football once again.

Rhian Brewster Sheffield United stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 30 (12) Minutes played 1217 Goals (assists) 4 (3) xG 3.93 Shots (on target) 29 (7) Pass accuracy 79.3% Dribble success 37.5% Cross accuracy 18.8% *Stats correct as of 01/04/2025

Brewster has played more games this season than ever before, and he has found success because of this consistency. Sheffield United have benefited greatly from his presence in the team, and he has rewarded fans for their patience by writing his name into the history books with the winner against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in March.

Brewster does need to find the back of the net more often, but that will come with time

The former Liverpool youngster is in a rich vein of form right now, scoring twice and picking up an assist in his last three Championship matches. He doubled his goal tally for the campaign during his last two appearances and this positive trend must continue.

While he is not quite at the level in the box as he was while at Swansea City, it is clear to see his improvements from the last couple of seasons, and his role just behind the striker is allowing him the opportunities to get into dangerous positions in the final third.

Wilder has a huge amount of trust in Brewster, and he has repaid that in the last month in particular. Sheffield United's decision to keep hold of the forward in the summer was a good one, and he looks at home at Bramall Lane right now.