Sheffield United lodge transfer enquiry for Championship ace

Sheffield United have made a transfer enquiry for Preston North End defender Ben Davies, according to reputable journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Blades are on the lookout for a new defender after Jack O’Connell recently picked up a knee injury, which could see him miss the remainder of the season.

United have reportedly opened talks to sign Huddersfield’s Terence Kongolo, but Preston centre-half Ben Davies has now emerged as a potential target for Chris Wilder’s side.

Davies has been a key player for Preston in the past few seasons, after returning to the club following an impressive loan spell at Fleetwood Town.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best ball-playing centre-halves in the Championship, and he would be a like-for-like replacement for O’Connell in the heart of defence.

Now, according to O’Rourke, United have made an enquiry for Davies, who is out of contract at Deepdale at the end of the season.

Preston will be reluctant to lose their star defender, who made 38 appearances across all competitions last term, but it remains to be seen how his contract situation affects a potential departure.

The Verdict

This would be a top signing for North End.

I’m a huge fan of Davies. He’s tall, commanding, intelligent and reads the game very well, and his ability to comfortably play the ball out from the back would make him a perfect fit for Chris Wilder.

He’s at a good age and is ready to make the step-up, I feel, and it would be a blow for North End to lose him.