Sheffield United loanee William Osula drops three-word Derby County message after brace

Sheffield United loanee William Osula has taken to Twitter to reflect on scoring his first professional goals during Derby County‘s 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley on the weekend.

Handed his first start for the Rams by Paul Warne, the 19-year-old wasted no time repaying the new head coach’s faith as he smashed in the opener after a quarter of an hour.

He had his brace six minutes before the break when he raced through to collect Curtis Davies’ lofted ball forward and thumped in a second on the half-volley.

Tom Barkhuizen capped off the victory with a third in the last breaths of the game but much of the talk post-match was about Osula’s stunning starting debut for the League One club.

The Blades loanee certainly seems to have enjoyed it as he took to Twitter to reflect on the two goals on Sunday evening with a three-word message.

What a feeling !! pic.twitter.com/9Ni9qI6muW — William Osula (@WilliamOsula) October 16, 2022

Derby are back in action tomorrow as they host Manchester City U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy before heading to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town on Friday.

The Verdict

Rams fans will love this from Osula, who certainly seems to have enjoyed his first goals in senior football.

The Sheffield United loanee had enjoyed a fairly quiet start to his loan spell at Pride Park but the arrival of Warne looks to have helped him explode into life.

You have to think that the 19-year-old will be in Warne’s thoughts for Friday’s game against promotion hopefuls Ipswich.

He would be a brave coach to leave out Osula after his stunning display against Accrington and he’ll likely need all the forward firepower he can muster against Kieran McKenna’s side, who have lost just once at home in League One this term.