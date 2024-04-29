Highlights Ipswich Town targeting Daniel Jebbison to strengthen forward line for upcoming season, regardless of division.

Ipswich Town will be looking to strengthen their forward department during the summer.

Ali Al-Hamadi can operate as a striker along with George Hirst, but Kieffer Moore is currently on course to reunite with his parent club AFC Bournemouth when the season is finished, whether that be at the end of next week or after the play-offs.

This is an area that the Tractor Boys need to strengthen regardless of which division they are in next season - and it wouldn't be a surprise if Ipswich's recruitment team already have a number of targets lined up.

Ipswich Town keen on Daniel Jebbison

According to Alan Nixon's Patreon report yesterday, Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison is on their radar, with the forward's contract at Bramall Lane expiring at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Ipswich are keen to get a deal over the line for Jebbison regardless of whether they are in the Premier League or Championship for the 2024/25 season, and are willing to go to a tribunal after they secure his signature.

Kieran McKenna's side will need to see the England youth international continue to run down his contract if they are to sign him for a compensation fee.

Even though the Tractor Boys will be forced to pay compensation for the forward, they are likely to pay much less than the amount they would need to fork out to sign him if he still had a year or two left on his deal in South Yorkshire.

Despite his illness issues this season, the 20-year-old is still a highly-rated player and could be an excellent addition in Suffolk.

Daniel Jebbison link is a bleak sign for Freddie Ladapo and his future at Ipswich Town

With Moore coming in during the January window, Freddie Ladapo hasn't been too much of a miss.

He has registered just three league goals for Ipswich and his current loan club Charlton Athletic this season, joining the Addicks on loan in January but failing to make too much of an impact in front of goal for Nathan Jones' side.

Freddie Ladapo's 2023/24 campaign at Charlton Athletic [All competitions] (As per Transfermarkt, 29/04) Team Appearances Goals Ipswich Town 22 4 Charlton Athletic 14 1

He didn't even feature in the Addicks' last five games of the campaign and that hasn't helped Ladapo in his potential quest to impress Ipswich boss McKenna.

The 31-year-old still has one year left on his contract at Portman Road and that would have previously given him hope that he could force his way back into the Tractor Boys' squad for next season.

It's an exciting time to be an Ipswich player and he could have used his loan spell at The Valley to prove to McKenna why he should be with his parent club's first-team squad during the 2024/25 campaign and potentially beyond.

However, there are a few factors that aren't working in his favour.

At 31, he has probably already reached his peak and this is something McKenna may have in the back of his mind when judging who he needs to move on when the summer window comes along.

As well as this, Ladapo hasn't been able to prove his worth out on loan and with the player having just one year left on his contract, McKenna and the Ipswich board may see the upcoming window as a good time to cash in on the forward.

Wales international Moore may be set for a return to the Vitality Stadium, but the fact Jebbison has been linked with a switch to Portman Road isn't a promising sign for Ladapo, with Hirst and Al-Hamadi already at the club as other striker options.

Jebbison may be a preferred option to Ladapo, considering the former is younger, has a higher ceiling and could be sold on for a considerable amount in the future.

The latter won't be sold on for much, but his time at Portman Road may be coming to an end this summer, during an exciting time for the club.

That isn't ideal for the experienced forward, but he may need to leave to win more game time.