Sheffield United will turn their attention to Swansea City’s Joel Piroe if they cannot finalise a deal for Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer.

Sheffield United continue search for new striker

Despite winning promotion last season, it’s been a very tough summer for the Blades so far, as they’ve had to deal with losing two key men from that successful side.

Sander Berge joined fellow Premier League newcomers Burnley, but perhaps the biggest blow was Iliman Ndiaye joining boyhood club Marseille.

With the duo entering the final year of their contracts at Bramall Lane, you can understand why the Yorkshire side cashed in, but it has left the squad looking weak on their top-flight return, and those concerns were justified when the side were deservedly beaten by Crystal Palace, even if the scoreline was only 1-0.

Gustavo Hamer, brought in from Coventry, looks a great replacement for Berge, so it’s a new striker that is the priority for Paul Heckingbottom ahead of the deadline, and it’s no secret that the Blades want to sign Archer.

Sheffield United interested in Joel Piroe

However, Sun journalist Alan Nixon revealed that a move for the England U21 international is complicated by the fact Villa want a buyback clause as part of any agreement, and they will still want a big fee anyway.

Therefore, the reporter explained that Sheffield United are lining up alternatives, and he confirmed that Piroe is a target, even if that will also be a ‘challenging’ deal to do.

“Sheffield United will turn their striker search to Swansea’s Joel Piroe if they cannot do a deal with Aston Villa for Cameron Archer. Piroe was a big hit last season and looks sharp at the beginning of this campaign. His contract is running out, and he would be available at the right price.

“Archer will cost a large fee and there is an unattractive buyback demanded too. So United are looking into other possibilities. Piroe has been chased by several teams this summer but none have reached the Swansea valuation. The forward is willing to wait until the end of the season when he will be a free agent. So signing him will be as challenging as chasing Archer.”

Would Joel Piroe be a good signing for Sheffield United?

The 24-year-old has been an outstanding signing for the Swans, scoring 22 goals in his first season after joining from PSV, and he followed that up with 19 in the previous campaign.

So, you have to say he is ready to make the step-up, and he also has the physicality and technical ability to cope with the Premier League, so it would be a very smart signing for Sheffield United, who need more firepower if they are to stay up this season.

From Swansea’s perspective, losing Piroe would be a major blow, but they will also be aware of his contract situation. They have an asset who will surely command an eight-figure fee right now, but his deal expires next summer, when he could leave on a free.

That means they will surely negotiate this summer if suitable offers come in, but ultimately Piroe could decide to stay. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out ahead of the deadline.