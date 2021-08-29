Sheffield United lining up Barcelona transfer raid ahead of August 31 deadline

Sheffield United are said to have made a late transfer window move for Barcelona youngster Alex Collado, per Mundo Deportivo.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been at the Spanish giants since 2009 and made his debut for the first team in 2019 but has played just two La Liga matches in his career so far.

Collado has spent much of the last few years playing for Barca’s B team and with much competition in the engine room at the Nou Camp, Ronald Koeman has told Collado that he will not be needed in the senior set-up this season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, potential moves to both Sporting Braga and Club Brugge this summer for Collado broke down but now the Blades of the Championship are an option – although he is holding out for a better move in the final few days of the transfer window.

The report states that United are willing to pay all of Collado’s wages to take him on a season-long loan, however Slavisa Jokanovic’s side may miss out on him due to the fact that he’s considering his options.

The Verdict

Even though Collado doesn’t have much senior experience, it’s always going to be hard to get into Barcelona’s team unless you’re a supreme young talent.

He clearly has something about him though and should the Blades get a deal over the line he will bring a touch of class but also some versatility.

Collado is an attack-minded midfielder but can also feature on the wing, so he would give Jokanovic some options.

The Blades have clearly not started the season well and despite being an effective trio in the 2019-20 season, John Fleck, Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood aren’t working together as well as they used to and fresh faces are needed – Collado could be the man to shake things up.