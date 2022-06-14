Sheffield United likely to miss out on 24-year-old this summer

Jake Clarke-Salter had a strong season on loan with Coventry City this season making himself a core part of the team with 31 appearances in all competitions under his belt.

Therefore, it may come as no surprise that following his departure from Chelsea this summer at the end of his contract, there is plenty of interest in the player.

Sheffield United have been a side credited with interest as they look to add to their defensive options following Ben Davies’ return to Liverpool and Jack O’Connell not yet being match ready.

However, a report from Coventry Live has claimed that United are not close to signing the 24-year-old and the Sky Blues, who had him on loan last season, are battling a different Championship sides for his services.

Considering he spent last season on loan with the club and has worked with the staff before as well as his Chelsea youth manager Adi Viveash being assistant manager for the Sky Blues, when it comes down to it, there are factors that make a move to Coventry look like the favourable option.

It’s hard to predict where he might end up given the fact the other side now in the race for him is unknown but it does come as a surprise to see the Blades seemingly no longer in the running for the defender.

The Verdict:

Considering Sheffield United have been favourites to sign him so far, it is a surprise that they seem to be out of the race now.

When battling Coventry you can see why the Blades were in the race given their aims for promotion next season. However, without a clear promotion chasing side in the race, the favour does go Coventry’s way.

Clarke-Salter is clearly targeting Premier League football eventually and as it stands you can see him reaching those heights but it will be interesting to see where he opts to go this summer.