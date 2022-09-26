Sheffield United legend issues message to former club on first-teamer

Former Sheffield United midfielder Tony Currie believes regular starts will be key to Rhian Brewster improving his goalscoring record, speaking to The Star.

The England youth international recorded a brace for his country against Italy on Thursday – but hasn’t been in the best scoring form since his move to Bramall Lane in October 2020.

In fact, he has scored just four times in 57 competitive appearances for the Blades and that comes as a real disappointment considering he’s the club’s record signing.

If you love Sheffield United, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Blades moments

1 of 28 In which of these seasons did Sheffield United win promotion to the Premier League? 2002-03 2003-04 2004-05 2005-06

In fairness to the 22-year-old, he has shown promising signs under Paul Heckingbottom and played a key part in their victory against Swansea City earlier this month, supplying the assist for Reda Khadra’s stoppage-time winner in South Wales.

He hasn’t managed to record a single goal in his opening 11 appearances of the season, though seven of these displays have come from the bench with the ex-Liverpool man competing with the likes of Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye for a starting spot.

The latter two have been in fine form this season and this could limit Brewster’s game time – but Currie believes he needs to start if he wants to be a more prolific figure in front of goal for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Speaking to The Star, the 72-year-old said: “All Rhian needs is a consistent series of starts and he’ll start putting them away regularly.

“He’s a player, he’s got the ability to do that and, when he had that run not so long back, it was no surprise to see him do it.”

The Verdict:

Brewster is a player with great potential and he’s continued to keep his head up despite injury problems and his lack of goals.

This is why it would be easy to see him get in and amongst the goals soon – because he has the character to bounce back and certainly seems to be enjoying life under Heckingbottom.

And with his side in a much better position than they were at this stage of last term, that will only increase his confidence further so the odds are in his favour to be a game-changer in the coming months.

It’s just a shame he didn’t get on the scoresheet late on against Swansea because he deserved to score Khadra’s goal after all of his hard work, but his selflessness earned his side an extra two points and that could make all the difference at the end of the season.

He just needs to make the most of his time on the pitch in his quest to become a regular starter, though that mission won’t be easy considering Sharp are two other forward options alongside McBurnie and Ndiaye.

One thing isn’t in doubt though – and that’s the fact he has the potential to overtake all of these players in the pecking order.