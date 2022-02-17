Sheffield United legend gives verdict on misfiring Blade

Former Sheffield United defender Chris Morgan has claimed that Oli McBurnie will end his goal drought soon.

McBurnie has only bagged seven league goals for the Blades since completing his £20million move from Swansea City in the summer of 2019.

Six of those came in United’s first Premier League campaign under Chris Wilder, with the latest coming in a 2-1 loss to Leicester City in the following season.

That came 14 months ago and he has yet to score a league goal since.

His strike against Swansea in the EFL Cup this season means he has scored only twice in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Blades.

But Morgan, who played for Sheffield United from 2003 to 2012, believes the goals will come soon enough given his recent performances.

“He does everything right,” said Morgan, via Yorkshire Live.

“He pulls off the back of the defender, he gets up early and he’s looking to guide it into the far corner.

“It’s fine lines, a couple of yards past that post where a fit, on-song Oli McBurnie is at least getting that on target.

“He’s still trying to find his match legs, he’s been out a while and it’s that match sharpness, certainly in and around the penalty area.

“That’s what strikers who are playing week in week out they don’t need to look where the goal is, it’s instinctive but at this moment in time the chances that Oli is getting he’s thinking about them and not doing it instinctively.”

McBurnie has featured 18 times for Sheffield United in the Championship so far this season.

Only five of those appearances have come from the start, and he also only has one assist to his name this campaign.

Sheffield United are currently chasing a play-off place, with the side now eighth in the table.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side next face Swansea City at Bramall Lane on February 19.

The Verdict

McBurnie has failed to make an impact for Sheffield United so far this season.

Heckingbottom will need him to find his scoring boots again if the side are to contend for a play-off place.

Sometimes a striker just needs one to go before a glut of goals come.

If he can continue to do the right things, then the goals should naturally follow. If he can get that first one then hopefully it gives him the confidence to go on and get a few more immediately after.