Former Sheffield United striker Brian Deane has taken to social media to commend Sheffield Wednesday's comeback victory against Peterborough United, posting his thoughts on Twitter.

Going into this clash, it looked as though the Owls were just going to be playing for pride following a 4-0 defeat in the first leg, as Posh managed to pile misery on Darren Moore's men.

How did Sheffield Wednesday manage to secure their comeback?

However, a fast start with goals from Michael Smith and Lee Gregory inside the opening 25 minutes gave them a real chance of getting back into the tie, but they were unable to build on that advantage until the 71st minute when Reece James made it three.

Deep into stoppage time, Liam Palmer managed to guide the ball home from close range to make it 4-4 on aggregate - and goals from both teams in extra time meant the game finished 5-1 on the night - meaning the tie had to be decided by a penalty shootout.

Unfortunately for Dan Butler, he was the only man to miss his penalty in the shootout with the Owls converting all five of their penalties. Jack Hunt's spot-kick sent the Owls to Wembley - and they now have a great chance of securing promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking.

What was Brian Deane's message?

Considering he's a former Blade, it would have been understandable if Deane had taken the night off of social media!

But he composed a very classy message, posting: "Congratulations on reaching the playoff final Sheffield Wednesday fantastic effort and that’s from a Blade."

Can Sheffield United supporters be happy about last night's result?

Most Blades supporters would have probably had their heads in their hands following Palmer's late equaliser and would have been distraught following the shootout.

Seeing your most bitter rivals enjoy a memorable night in front of the TV cameras isn't the most pleasant experience - but there's a real chance the two teams could go head-to-head at some point if Wednesday are promoted.

Cup competitions could mean they may clash during the 2023/24 campaign - but you feel they are more likely to meet in a league game in the next five years or so.

Talk of promotion for the Owls is slightly premature though because they need to win the final if they want to get themselves back to the second tier, something that won't be an easy task considering they will need to face Barnsley or Bolton Wanderers.

For the neutral, last night's game was an excellent one and some United supporters will be hoping that Wednesday lose the final. Others may be hoping that they secure promotion so there's an increased chance that the two sides could face each other in the next couple of years.