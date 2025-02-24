Bramall Lane witnessed Leeds United storm from a goal down to beat Sheffield United 3-1 and move five points clear at the top of the Championship table.

Leeds trailed through Illan Meslier's own goal on a difficult night for the Frenchman, with Chris Wilder overseeing a near-perfect 45 minutes.

However, Junior Firpo hauled Leeds level with a powerful header in the second half, before Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe struck in the space of two late minutes to win the game and undo Sheffield United.

Sheffield United 1-3 Leeds United

Late Leeds show sends them five points clear

It was a tough opening 20 minutes for Leeds and their goalkeeper, Illan Meslier.

The Frenchman flapped at a Sydie Peck corner and was relying on Ilia Gruev to clear the bouncing ball off the line.

After more shaky moments dealing with deliveries into the penalty area and remaining unconvincing with the ball at his feet, Meslier had a hand in Sheffield United's opener.

Callum O'Hare headed a Ben Brereton Diaz cross onto the woodwork, before Tyrese Campbell somehow diverted the rebound onto the post and Meslier spilled the ball into the net when trying to clear.

Junior Firpo bailed Leeds out of more trouble, cutting out a dangerous Campbell cross that O'Hare was waiting for, but Daniel Farke's side did carry some threat.

Michael Cooper held a Gruev header at a corner, Dan James was wasteful with shooting opportunities and Manor Solomon was causing Harry Clarke a number of problems on the left.

James saw penalty appeals waved away after tussling with Jack Robinson and Firpo headed an Ao Tanaka cross over on the hour.

More penalty appeals were dismissed by David Webb as Jayden Bogle's cross struck Harrison Burrows on the arm, and Mateo Joseph blazed over after Sheffield United failed to clear a Leeds corner.

Leeds wouldn't have to wait long to break the resilience of Chris Wilder's Blades, drawing level through Firpo's header as he met James' cross from the right emphatically.

Meslier was then down well to stop a tricky Burrows shot as Sheffield United came back.

Cooper held a curling effort from Joel Piroe before parrying the Dutchman's more powerful drive. He had to be even better to deny a Willy Gnonto shot that was destined for the top corner, but Leeds' pressure was too much.

Firpo flicked on Joe Rothwell's corner and Tanaka was free at the back-post to head Leeds ahead. Farke - watching on from the gantry - then witnessed his side seal the point in stylish fashion as Piroe unleashed an unstoppable shot beyond Cooper from 18 yards to send the away end into utter chaos.

Not quite as late as last Monday against Sunderland, but Leeds' second late show in seven days has them in a commanding position at the Championship summit.

Sheffield United v Leeds United attendance

29,702

Player ratings

Sheffield United

Michael Cooper - 7 Harry Clarke - 5 (Hamza Choudhury - 4) Anel Ahmedhodzic - 7 Jack Robinson - 6 Harrison Burrows - 6 Vini Souza - 8 Sydie Peck - 7 Jesurun Rak-Sakai - 5 (Gus Hamer - 5) Callum O'Hare - 5 (Kieffer Moore - n/a) Ben Brereton Diaz - 6 (Tom Davies - 4) Tyrese Campbell - 7 (Tom Cannon - 5) Subs (not used) Luke Faxon Sam McCallum Rob Holding Rhian Brewster read more

Leeds United

Illan Meslier - 4 Jayden Bogle - 6 (Sam Byram - n/a) Joe Rodon - 7 Pascal Struijk - 7 Junior Firpo - 8 Ao Tanaka - 7 Ilia Gruev - 4 (Joe Rothwell - 7) Dan James - 7 Brenden Aaronson - 4 (Mateo Joseph - 6) Manor Solomon - 6 (Willy Gnonto - n/a) Joel Piroe - 7 Subs (not used) Karl Darlow Largie Ramazani Josuha Guilavogui Isaac Schmidt James Debayo read more

Championship table

Leeds top, five points clear of Sheffield United

Championship table (as it stands 24/02/2025) Club P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 34 50 75 2 Sheffield United 34 22 70 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 34 19 62

Daniel Farke reaction

Leeds boss praises "reaction" at tough Bramall Lane

Farke on Leeds' win: "I am proud of the boys. Bramall Lane is one of the toughest places you can go. They are fired up and in unbelievable shape. We had the worst possible start to the game when they go into the lead and the whole stadium is buzzing.

"The reaction the lads have shown to grow into the game was outstanding. For that, I'm pleased. A top reaction during the game - we were able to find two or three gears during the game.

"A tight win, but I feel a deserved win. You could feel the momentum switch in our direction, but against a tight opponent, goals are always going to change the momentum of the game. We scored the goals at the right moments.

"A really good night for us and a priceless three points."

Farke on Ethan Ampadu injury after Leeds' captain picked up a knee injury in training: "It's a different knee (to the one he injured earlier in the season). It's too early to assess it, but it looks like a cartilage injury, and it's clear he needs to have surgery in the coming days.

"It's too soon to give you a timeframe on how long he will be out, but he will definitely not be available for the upcoming games. It's a big blow for us."

Chris Wilder reaction

Sheffield United lost control before Leeds' equaliser

"It was a tight game. Congratulations to Dan and Leeds United. They are a top side, and we had to produce a really, really top performance and we just fell a little bit short.

"We started off the game really well. We wanted to make it difficult for them, which we did. Deservedly, we got in-front, but we lost a little bit of control towards the back-end of the first half.

"They are at the top of the table for a reason. They've got some really good players, and we said at half-time that we might have to suffer a little bit because they're chasing and trying to get back into the game.

"We lost a little bit of control. We weren't negative, but they were chucking people forwards.

"The equaliser is a disappointing one for us - maybe we should stop the cross and do better with Firpo - but to find a left-back in the middle of the goal to score the header like he did just shows you what they had to do to get back into the game.

"We would've shaken hands on a draw at 89 minutes and to concede the second from a set-piece is particularly disappointing."