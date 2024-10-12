Sheffield United will be delighted that they managed to fend off interest for Gus Hamer over the summer, with the midfielder already proving what a difference he can make to this Blades side in the Championship.

With four goals and a further assist to his name from his nine matches this season, the Dutchman has already made a big difference to Chris Wilder’s side, with his technique and skill in the final third proving fruitful for the recently relegated Premier League side.

Yorkshire rivals Leeds United were rumoured to have had an interest in his services over the summer, with the Elland Road outfit said to have had a late bid rejected for the former Coventry City man.

With that in mind, the Steel City side will be hoping to do all they can to keep their local neighbours at arm’s length when January comes around, with their number eight’s performances a major factor in their early season form.

Sheffield United must resist any further Gus Hamer approaches after Leeds United bid

Daniel Farke’s side fancied their chances with a late bid for Hamer in the recent summer transfer window, with the Whites said to have submitted a bid worth £13 million for the 27-year-old in the final week of the window being open.

The Blades were quick to kick back any advances from their divisional rivals, with Chris Wilder not taking too kindly to the offer from those at LS11, with the United boss dismissing the derisory fee involved.

Related Leeds United and Sheffield United share impressive trait that Burnley don't The Yorkshire duo already have one over on their promotion rivals, with their form on the road proving them to be unflappable

Speaking at the time, via The Yorkshire Evening Post, Wilder said: “I really don’t know what they’re thinking. Everyone knows what the bid is. They’ve brought in £120m and are trying to nick our player for what the bid is.

“I don’t know what it was supposed to do but it hasn’t done anything and it hasn’t from Gus’ point of view.”

The view point of those at Bramall Lane was made crystal clear after that recent approach, and it is more than likely that any club trying to tempt him away at the start fo 2025 will get similarly short shrift.

Gus Hamer form could tempt Premier League sides into January offers

Hamer’s early performances have once again proved just what a top talent he is at EFL level, with his moments of magic proving the difference time and time again for a United side looking to bounce back to the top flight at the earliest opportunity.

Gus Hamer 24/25 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 9 Starts 8 Goals 4 Assists 1 Goal contribution/90 0.67 (Figures correct as of October 9th, 2024)

With the likes of Oli Arblaster and Callum O’Hare alongside him, the playmaker has the perfect foil to create at will in the middle of the park, with United thriving as an attacking force as a result.

Having opened his account for the season with a sumptuous lob over Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on the opening day of the season, the ex-Feyenoord man has since gone on to find the back of the net against Queens Park Rangers, Hull City and Derby County.

Time and time again, the forward has too much to handle for Championship defences, with his dazzling showings likely to have been attracting interest not only from Leeds, but those in the top flight.

Whether anything substantial comes Sheffield United’s way in January remains to be seen, but with Hamer holding the keys to their Premier League return, they will be doing all they can to keep hold of him and rebuff any interest in their main man.

Hamer himself will know that sticking with the Blades could have great rewards come May, and with the season starting so brightly from a team and personal point of view, United should be offering a hands-off warning to anyone who comes near.