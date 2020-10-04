Sheffield United leading Premier League rivals in race for EFL defender

Sheffield United are interested in signing Terence Kongolo from Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town before the deadline.

A serious injury to Jack O’Connell, that could see him miss most of the season, has left the Blades short of options at left centre-back, with Jack Robinson the only natural for that position.

And, it appears that Kongolo is a target for Chris Wilder, as Football Insider have claimed that Sheffield United have moved ahead of Fulham to land the former Feyenoord man.

The 26-year-old was a huge signing for the Terriers when he joined two years ago for around £18m but it hasn’t worked out at all for the Dutch international as the team were relegated in his first full season and he spent part of the previous campaign on loan with the Cottagers.

Therefore, the Championship side would be open to a sale and it appears as though something could happen in the coming days and week.

Despite Monday’s deadline, English clubs can do deals between themselves up until October 16, so there is no rush for this transfer to go through.

The verdict

This is a deal that seems to make sense for all parties as the Blades need a new left-sided defender and Kongolo has talent, even if he has struggled at times in England.

Meanwhile, for Huddersfield, they will shift a big earner off the wage bill and it may give Carlos Corberan funds to get a few new faces in.

So, it’s about the clubs striking a deal and you can imagine that something will be reached before the extended deadline.

