Sheffield United leading Championship transfer battle for centre-back

Brighton. Matt Clarke wanted man. Derby can’t do that one in a hurry. Poss interest in a buy. Sheff U very keen among others. And have money plus poss vacancy if Bryan goes. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 6, 2021

The centre-back joined the Premier League side in 2019 but he hasn’t actually played a game for the club as he has spent the past two years on loan at Derby County.

And, with Graham Potter stacked for options in defence, it appears another move could be on the cards, with reporter Alan Nixon revealing that the Blades want to do a deal for the 24-year-old on a permanent basis.

As touched upon, identifying a left-footed centre-back could be a priority for Slavisa Jokanovic as Kean Bryan is interesting West Brom, whilst there are concerns over the long-term fitness of Jack O’Connell who has missed a lot of football due to a knee problem.

Derby’s failure to act immediately will be down to the off-field issues that continue to impact the Rams, putting Sheffield United in the driving seat.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that Clarke has been a reliable performer for Derby over the past two years, so whoever does land the defender will be getting a reliable player.

So, from the Blades perspective, this is a deal that makes sense. The left centre-back position is one that needs addressing and Clarke seems like a realistic option and he should be available at a decent price.

This is one to monitor in the coming days and weeks but it would be no surprise if Clarke did secure a permanent move away from Brighton.

