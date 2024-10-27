The Blades have set their sights on Danish midfielder, Oliver Sorensen.

That is the latest from journalist, Alan Nixon, who reports that Sheffield United are leading the race for the midfielder's signature. Nixon claims that Sorensen would be available for around £5 million, which is outside the Blades' budget, unless talks of a new takeover materialise.

Discussions regarding a potential takeover at Bramall Lane have been ongoing for a while now, but there has been no real progress as of late. It is said that Ohio-based businessman, Steve Rosen, has taken the front seat in negotiations, but until something is finalised, Sheffield United's budget will be limited.

If a takeover is completed, the Blades will seemingly be aiming to secure the services of Oliver Sorensen. The 22-year-old has gained interest from a number of English clubs recently, with Brighton and Brentford also reportedly keen, but it is thought that Sheffield United are at the front of the pack.

Sorensen would be an exciting transfer for all parties involved.

Who is Oliver Sorensen?

Oliver Sorensen is a 22-year-old midfielder from Denmark, who currently plays his football in the Danish top flight for FC Midtjylland. Sorensen has been on the books at the club since his 15th birthday and has really begun to shine in the last couple of years.

Earlier in his career, he spent time on loan in the Danish second tier as well as the Norwegian top flight as his parent club looked to prepare him for life in the Danish top flight. Midtjylland are the current Danish champions, and Sorensen played a big part in their title win last season.

He made 19 starts and contributed to eight goals, but it is not all about goal contributions as far as Sorensen is concerned. The 22-year-old is very versatile, as he can play in central midfield, but also out wide and can even drop into defence when needed.

The Dane has a sweet left foot and has superb close control with the football at his feet. He is very all-rounded in that he can win possession of the ball, play neat through balls and also chip in with goals himself. So far this season, he has scored four in eight league appearances.

As Nixon reported, Sorensen would be available for around £5 million, which seems a reasonable price given his qualities.

Sheffield United's season so far

The Blades will be reasonably pleased with their season so far, considering they were hit with a 2-point deduction going into it. Chris Wilder's side currently sit 4th in the table on 22 points, but would be second without that point deduction.

Championship Table Top 4, as of 27th Oct Position Club Points 1. Sunderland 28 2. Burnley 23 3. Leeds United 23 4. Sheffield United 22

From their opening 12 league games, they have picked up 7 wins and have lost just two, having drawn the other three. After last season's disappointing campaign in the Premier League, the aim is to now make an immediate return and right their wrongs.

That will be no easy task though, with the likes of Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley all looking strong, among many others. Sorensen would be a great signing for Sheffield United, as he would slot nicely into their midfield, perhaps alongside the talented Ollie Arblaster.