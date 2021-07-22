Sheffield United lay out transfer expectation as Arsenal interest refuses to budge

Sheffield United have told Arsenal to raise their offer for Aaron Ramsdale to over £32million, according to the Times.

Arsenal are in the market for a new goalkeeper to provide competition for Bernd Leno ahead of the new season, with Ramsdale on their radar.

Ramsdale joined United on a four-year deal from AFC Bournemouth for a £18.5million fee last summer, and his form towards the end of last season was particularly impressive.

The 23-year-old kept five clean sheets in 38 Premier League appearances last term, but his performances were impressive and he was given a late call-up to England’s Euro 2020 squad.

22 things all Sheffield United fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 What year were the club founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

Arsenal have already had two bids rejected for Ramsdale, with United standing firm despite their relegation from the Premier League.

According to the Times, the Gunners have now been told to raise their bid to more than £32million for the goalkeeper, with United putting a premium price tag on his shoulders.

The Verdict

United are clearly showing ambition in their attempts to keep hold of the likes of Ramsdale and Sander Berge amid high-profile interest.

United technically have no reason to sell Ramsdale this summer. He has another three years left on his deal and they are likely to have one of the biggest budgets in the Championship regardless of him leaving or not.

They can demand a high price for him, and if Arsenal do eventually wish to pay that, it will give Slavisa Jokanovic plenty of ammunition to work with in the transfer market.