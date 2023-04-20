It has been an excellent season for Sheffield United on the pitch so far.

The Blades are looking almost certain to be promoted to the Premier League and could confirm their top flight return against West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

United secured a 1-0 home win over Bristol City on Tuesday night to move one step closer to achieving their objectives, with substitute James McAtee's second half strike sealing all three points.

Paul Heckingbottom's men currently sit second in the Championship table, seven points clear of third-placed Luton Town and eight points clear of fourth-placed Middlesbrough, while they also have a game in hand on both of those below them.

The Blades are also preparing for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley in what is an incredibly exciting end to the campaign in S2.

But off the pitch, events have been less positive and there continues to be frustration over the delay to the club's proposed takeover by Dozy Mmobuosi.

What is the latest on Sheffield United's takeover?

Mmobuosi had a bid to buy the club accepted in December, but there has been little progress on the deal since then.

Concerns over Mmobuosi's takeover emerged in February, with the Daily Mail reporting that the value of Mmobuosi's company Tingo had dropped by 94% in a year, raising questions about the actual wealth of the businessman.

Mmobuosi has been under scrutiny from the EFL in the previous few months and they have yet to give him the green light to complete the deal, although The Star claimed earlier this month that Mmbuosi's team are confident that the figures in their latest set of accounts will help to strengthen their bid.

Heckingbottom did not seem optimistic of any deal being completed in the near future, revealing last week that he was planning for life under current owner Prince Abdullah ahead of the summer transfer window.

"It's nothing to do with us, we are not letting it [become a distraction]," Heckingbottom told YorkshireLive last week.

"It's a distraction that we have to answer questions on it but it's not my football club, not my money and not me buying it. I am an employee and that's as far as it goes.

"What will be will be. I am sure if there are any updates I will get told about it and if they don't see fit we will carry on.

"Going into the close of the season and the start of next season we need to be having dialogue and discussions and that's probably the only impact it has when there are different kinds of scenarios that may happen.

"But myself and Stephen [Bettis] have spoken a lot and it's really clear on how we are going to approach it. All I can do is approach it with Prince Abdullah and our current ownership now and we go for it and have a plan for whichever league we end up in."

Will Sheffield United's takeover be completed?

At this point, it is incredibly uncertain as to whether Mmobuosi's takeover will go through.

But it is essential that all the necessary checks are undertaken to ensure Mmobuosi is a suitable owner and has the required finances to take the club forward, so while the delay is frustrating, it is a crucial process which cannot be rushed.

There would be concerns over whether Heckingbottom could build a competitive squad for the Premier League under the current regime, but he recruited superbly in the market last summer which should offer hope he can do so again, although there is no doubt significant financial backing is needed to help the Blades make the step up.

Heckingbottom and his players should be commended for not allowing the takeover to become a distraction on the field this campaign, but he will be hopeful that there can be a resolution in the not-too-distant future.