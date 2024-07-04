Sheffield United's pre-season preparations are continuing after relegation back to the second tier.

The task that faces Chris Wilder after a dismal showing in the Premier League has been well documented, as the boyhood Blades fan attempts to bring his side back to the top flight for the second time under his management.

It has, and will continue to be a summer of change in the red half of the Steel City as plenty of experienced names have already departed, whilst some who were reportedly set to be on their way from Bramall Lane seek their next move over the course of the transfer window.

Financial uncertainty still clouds over the Blades at this moment in time. However, supporters can look towards the upcoming season with some optimism based on recent transfer reports.

Sheffield United plot double Peterborough United transfer raid

Beginning this roundup is the news that United have plotted a double raid on Peterborough United, as they look to secure the services of both Harrison Burrows and Ricky Jade-Jones.

That's according to the Guardian's Will Unwin, with both of Posh's assets currently out of contract by this time next summer, meaning the League One outfit are open to a sale of their captain in particular, according to a recent report from the Peterborough Telegraph.

That same report also claimed that a source close to the publication had stated that Burrows had already passed a medical and that both a fee and personal terms had been agreed, although neither the Blades nor Posh have confirmed any stances at this moment in time.

Jade-Jones has also been the subject of previous interest from Premier League Newcastle United, with a £2m fee for the 21-year-old mooted in the January transfer window.

Both of Posh's academy graduates have flourished in the first-team at the Weston Homes Stadium, with Burrows showing exceptional quality and leadership from the left-back at the age of just 22, with Posh previously turning down £5m offers for the man who registered six goals and 11 assists in League One last term, as well as a dramatic Wembley double in the EFL Trophy final over Wycombe Wanderers.

Blades and Luton Town handed significant boost in race for Nottingham Forest man

Both United and Luton Town will be expected to challenge for the top-six this season following relegation, and they are both locked in a transfer battle for Nottingham Forest midfielder, Lewis O'Brien.

Norwich City were said to be rivalling the Hatters for his services in a potential loan move, although the Premier League outfit are more keen to offload the 25-year-old on a permanent basis.

Lewis O'Brien's Nottingham Forest stats Apps 17 Goals 1 Assists 0 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 3rd of July)

However, a report from the Pink'Un on Tuesday claimed that the Canaries have not had the former Huddersfield Town man on their list of transfer targets under new boss, Johannes Hoff Thorup.

This could also be viewed as a major boost to the Blades' hopes of acquiring O'Brien's services, as Alan Nixon has previously claimed that they, alongside Preston North End, are keen on plotting a move for the man who was on loan at Middlesbrough last term.

Ivo Grbic could be set for swift Sheffield United exit amid Spanish interest

Referring back to outgoings from the club, and we could see goalkeeper Ivo Grbic complete a swift exit despite only joining from Spanish giants Atlético Madrid in the January transfer window.

It was reported by the Sun on May 27th that the Croatian shot-stopper will be allowed to leave the Blades this summer, with the 28-year-old's heart set on a return to Spain.

That could now come to fruition, as Spanish news outlet, AS, report that Grbic has been eyed up by La Liga newcomers Leganes, who have lost the services of both Diogo Conde to Villarreal, and Dani Jimenez to Segunda División outfit, Huesca.

This comes just days after Spanish journalist Angel Garcia - relayed by SheffUnitedWay - claimed that Levante and Getafe have also looked at the possibility of signing Grbic, who moved to Bramall Lane on a £2.5m deal and still has three years left on his contract.

He conceded 25 goals in just nine Premier League starts in the second half of the season.